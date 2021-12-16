Al-Qassam Publish Clips of “Al-Quds Shield” Military Maneuvers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, published on Thursday, video clips of the military maneuvers it launched under the name (Al-Quds Shield), MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

On Wednesday, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the launch of “Al-Quds Shield” maneuvers, which aim to raise the combat readiness of the resistance and simulate different and expected scenarios with the Israeli occupation.

These maneuvers are part of a series of continuous military trainings to simulate various forms of combat operations with the Zionist enemy.

Al-Qassam pointed out to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that they might hear explosions and shootings in some military areas and sites as a result of military maneuvers.

It stressed that the resistance will remain the protector of Jerusalem and its shield until the defeat of the occupation and the liberation of the Palestinian land and holy sites and the Palestinian people as a whole. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)