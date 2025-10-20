Al-Qassam Denies Involvement in Rafah Incident, Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, on Sunday. reaffirmed its full commitment to the implementation of the ceasefire agreement across the Gaza Strip, while denying any involvement in or knowledge of the reported incident in Rafah. “We reaffirm our full commitment to carrying out all agreed-upon points, particularly the ceasefire throughout the entire Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam said in an official statement, as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

“We have no information regarding any events or clashes in the Rafah area, as that zone is entirely under the control of the Israeli occupation forces. Rafah and its surroundings are a red zone controlled by the occupation forces,” the statement added.

Al-Qassam further noted that all communication with its remaining units in Rafah has been completely cut off since fighting resumed in March 2025. “Contact with our group there has been lost since the war resumed in March this year. We do not know whether they have been martyred or are still alive,” the group said.

The brigades therefore stressed that they have no connection to any events in the area and cannot communicate with their fighters there.

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported that two of its soldiers were killed and two others injured in what it described as a “security incident” in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli media said the incident resulted from two separate attacks a sniper shooting and an explosive device targeting occupation forces.

In response, Israeli forces launched air and artillery strikes on several locations in Rafah. Local sources reported multiple explosions in the southern parts of the city.

The Gaza government stated that Israeli occupation forces have committed 47 violations of the recently announced ceasefire agreement since early this week. The attacks have left 38 Palestinians dead and 143 others wounded.[]

Also Read: Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)