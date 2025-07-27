Hamas Says Three Israeli Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Saturday that its fighters had destroyed three Israeli armored personnel carriers in an ambush in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, with crew members reportedly inside, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Al-Qassam fighters planted explosive devices inside the command compartments of two Israeli troop carriers, causing both vehicles to catch fire. A third armored vehicle was hit with a “Yassin 105” anti-tank rocket.

The attack took place in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis.

Al-Qassam claimed that Israeli forces later sent a military excavator to bury the burning vehicles in an effort to extinguish the flames. A military helicopter also landed nearby, reportedly to evacuate casualties.

There has been no official response from the Israeli military about the incident.

Israel maintains strict censorship regarding its military losses in Gaza and has been accused by domestic critics of underreporting casualties. As of Thursday, 895 Israeli soldiers had been officially confirmed killed and 6,134 injured since the war began in October 2023, according to the Israeli army.

Since that time, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children and caused widespread destruction and famine across the besieged enclave. []

