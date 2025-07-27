SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Says Three Israeli Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Southern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)

Gaza, MINAHamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Saturday that its fighters had destroyed three Israeli armored personnel carriers in an ambush in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, with crew members reportedly inside, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Al-Qassam fighters planted explosive devices inside the command compartments of two Israeli troop carriers, causing both vehicles to catch fire. A third armored vehicle was hit with a “Yassin 105” anti-tank rocket.

The attack took place in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis.

Al-Qassam claimed that Israeli forces later sent a military excavator to bury the burning vehicles in an effort to extinguish the flames. A military helicopter also landed nearby, reportedly to evacuate casualties.

Also Read: Israel Announces ‘Tactical Pauses’ in Parts of Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

There has been no official response from the Israeli military about the incident.

Israel maintains strict censorship regarding its military losses in Gaza and has been accused by domestic critics of underreporting casualties. As of Thursday, 895 Israeli soldiers had been officially confirmed killed and 6,134 injured since the war began in October 2023, according to the Israeli army.

Since that time, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children and caused widespread destruction and famine across the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Admits No Evidence Hamas Looted UN Aid

TagAl-Qassam armored vehicles casualties ceasefire Explosions Hamas ICC Israel Khan Younis Middle East Military Netanyahu Palestine UN war Yassin 105

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Announces ‘Tactical Pauses’ in Parts of Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

  • 1 minute ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Says Three Israeli Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Southern Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Admits No Evidence Hamas Looted UN Aid

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Forces Seize Handala Aid Ship Headed for Gaza (photo: FFC YouTube)
International

Israeli Forces Seize Handala Aid Ship Headed for Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Airdrops Are No Solution to Gaza Famine, Calls for Immediate Opening of Crossings: UNRWA

  • 7 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

6,000 Aid Trucks Blocked from Entering Gaza, UN Warns

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
"Spirit Pangeran Diponegoro" (untuk Indonesia Maju), 450x150cm, acrylic, oil & mix media on canvas 2025 Seniman: Ghanyleo, Jono Sugiartono & Syis Paindow Organized by Jakarta Illustration Visual Art (JIVA)
Articles

Celebrating 200th Java War: Novelty Spirit of 2013 Memory of The World

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:39 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza’s 100,000 Children Face Death as Baby Formula Runs Out

  • 20 hours ago
Asia

Border Tensions Escalate: Thailand Expels Cambodian Envoy Over Landmine Allegations

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 18:06 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Factions Ready for Long-Term War Against Israel

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 05:10 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two More Palestinian Journalists Killed in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya Stage Theatrical Performance to Voice Support for Palestine

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 16:01 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us