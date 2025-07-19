SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

5 Views

Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing.

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Friday that Palestinian factions in Gaza are prepared for a “long war of attrition” against Israel.

In his first recorded speech since March 6, Al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obaida revealed that fighters had recently attempted several operations to capture Israeli soldiers, some of which nearly succeeded. However, he blamed Israel’s use of the “Hannibal protocol” which permits the use of heavy firepower to prevent the abduction of soldiers for thwarting these attempts, even at the cost of its own troops.

“Over the past months, hundreds of enemy soldiers have been killed or wounded, and thousands more suffer from psychological trauma and disorders,” Abu Obaida said, adding that rising suicide rates among Israeli soldiers reflected the horrors of the war and the strength of Palestinian resistance.

He emphasized that Palestinian fighters continue to surprise Israel with new tactics, stating:

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill 25 Gazans Seeking Food Near Rafah Aid Center

“Our fighters and their brothers in the resistance are fully prepared to continue this war of attrition, regardless of how the occupation continues its aggression.”

Abu Obaida harshly criticized the international community and Arab regimes for enabling Israel’s actions:

Israel would not have committed this genocide in your hearing and sight unless it had secured impunity, ensured silence, and bought betrayal. We hold everyone responsible who has the power to act and remains idle.”

On the ongoing ceasefire talks, Abu Obaida voiced strong support for the Palestinian resistance delegation involved in indirect negotiations with Israel. He accused the Netanyahu government of showing little concern for captured Israeli soldiers, claiming their cases are not a priority.

Also Read: Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

He also praised Yemen’s Houthi movement for their effective resistance against Israel, calling it “a decisive blow to the idlers and submissive regimes” in the Arab and Islamic world.

Since Israel’s assault on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, nearly 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed, with much of the enclave devastated. Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice and arrest warrants for war crimes issued by the International Criminal Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Destroy over 88% of Gaza Strip Since October 2023

Abu Obaida Al-Qassam ceasefire negotiations Gaza war genocide Hamas Hannibal Protocol houthi ICC ICJ Israel Netanyahu Palestinian resistance war of attrition

News Channel

About Us