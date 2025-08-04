Hamas Agrees to Aid Delivery for Israeli Hostages Conditional on Gaza Humanitarian Corridors

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, has expressed willingness to coordinate with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to deliver food and medicine to Israeli hostages, but with conditions. The group said it is ready to deal positively with any Red Cross request to deliver aid to the captives, provided that Israel opens humanitarian corridors for all Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip and halts enemy aerial activity during the delivery.

According to a statement from the al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesperson, Abu Obeida, the delivery of aid to the hostages is contingent upon the full and continuous opening of humanitarian corridors to allow the flow of food and medical supplies to all Palestinians across Gaza.

The statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with the Red Cross’ regional director, requesting assistance in providing food and medical care to the hostages.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israel imposing a systematic starvation policy on approximately 2.4 million Palestinians by sealing off all crossings to aid shipments. The blockade has pushed the enclave into famine, with many Palestinians struggling to access basic necessities like food and medicine.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant humanitarian concerns, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

In a recent video released by the al-Qassam Brigades, Israeli captive Evyatar David appeared visibly emaciated, with pronounced bone structure and signs of extreme weight loss due to the Israeli siege. The video highlighted the dire conditions faced by the hostages and the need for humanitarian aid to reach them.

The situation remains complex, with both sides holding differing positions on the delivery of aid and the conditions for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

