Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

3 Drones Fly Over Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

Tunis, MINA – Three drones of unidentified origin were reported flying over vessels belonging to the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, which is en route to Gaza, according to a spokesperson for the aid mission, Anadolu Agency reported.

Wael Naouar, the spokesperson for the Maghreb segment of the Global Sumud Flotilla, said on Facebook that one of the drones came very close to their boat while they were in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.

“Three drones are flying over us, and one of them came very close,” Naouar said in the post.

He also noted that a second drone was seen over the Deir Yassin, one of the Tunisian boats participating in the flotilla. The same vessel had previously reported similar drone activity on Saturday.

There has been no immediate confirmation of the drones’ origin, and no incidents of engagement were reported as of the latest update.

The flotilla is part of an international civilian effort to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict in the region. []

