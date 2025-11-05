Zohran Mamdani Elected First Muslim Mayor of New York City in Historic Victory

New York, MINA – Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office, according to a projection by The Associated Press.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist secured a historic victory for the Democratic party’s progressive wing, defeating Independent candidate and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Cuomo conceded defeat and congratulated Mamdani at an election night rally, stating: “Tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can. We will unite for New York City, because we love New York City.”

Mamdani, who was expected to deliver his victory speech in Brooklyn, ran a campaign focused on affordability and social services. His platform included promises of free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, rent-stabilized housing, and raising the minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030 from the current $16.50.

To fund these initiatives, Mamdani proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5%, matching neighboring New Jersey’s rate and implementing a 2% income tax on those earning over $1 million annually.

In a notable foreign policy stance, Mamdani pledged to order the New York Police Department to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter the city, citing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) hailed Mamdani’s victory as a “historic turning point” for Muslim Americans, stating that his win while “openly advocating for Palestinian human rights” marked “a historic rebuke of both Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in politics.”

The organization also commended the college students and young people in New York City who supported Mamdani, noting they had “helped elect a mayor who vocally opposes that genocide and supports the right to peaceful protest.”[]

