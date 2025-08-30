US Blocks Palestinian Officials from Attending UNGA as Countries to Recognize Palestine

New York, MINA – The United States has revoked visas for Palestinian officials, preventing their attendance at next month’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. This move coincides with several Western countries preparing to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

In a statement on Friday, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had denied and revoked visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) in accordance with US law. The PA Mission to the UN will receive limited waivers under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

The State Department accused the PLO and PA of failing to renounce terrorism, inciting violence, and pursuing “international lawfare campaigns” through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ). Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated on X that the PA and PLO must “completely reject terrorism” before being considered serious peace partners.

This action follows July 31 sanctions against PLO and PA members, while the US recently lifted sanctions on violent Israeli settlers. The visa ban comes as France, the UK, Canada, and Australia announced plans to recognize Palestine at the upcoming UNGA, joining 147 countries that already do.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said Palestine would “respond accordingly” once full details of the decision are received. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

