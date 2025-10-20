SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Israeli Soldiers Killed by Settlers’ Bulldozer, Not by Hamas Attack

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

5 Views ㅤ

Illustration of the evacuation process of dead and wounded Israeli soldiers. (Photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – The explosion in Rafah that killed two Israeli soldiers was caused by an Israeli settler’s bulldozer striking unexploded ordnance (UXO), not by a Hamas attack.

According to Quds News on Monday, the White House and the Pentagon were reportedly aware of this fact, contradicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas fighters had emerged from tunnels.

Ryan Grim of Drop Site reported that US officials were briefed shortly after the blast that the incident was triggered by a bulldozer operated by an Israeli settler, which detonated unexploded ordnance—not by any Hamas operation. Nevertheless, Netanyahu publicly accused Hamas and announced he would block all aid entering Gaza in response.

Sources cited by Grim said that after the US government confronted Israel with its findings, Netanyahu reversed course, later stating that the crossings would reopen within hours. The Pentagon reportedly reached the same conclusion as the White House.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Denies Involvement in Rafah Incident, Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire

The American Conservative journalist Curt Mills also quoted a senior US official confirming that Hamas “did nothing.” Instead, an Israeli tank had hit an unexploded improvised explosive device (IED) that may have been there for months.

The revelation adds further strain to an already fragile situation in Gaza. Following the explosion, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Strip, killing at least 15 civilians, including a journalist in what appeared to be an attempt to justify renewed escalation.

Observers said Israel seemed to be provoking a new round of fighting despite a ceasefire agreement signed earlier this month in Sharm el-Sheikh. The recent attacks, including strikes on civilian areas, have raised concerns that Israel intends to undermine the truce and maintain its military pressure on Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

