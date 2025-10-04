Three Israeli Soldiers Injured in Operation in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military announced that three of its soldiers, including an officer, were wounded one of them seriously by Palestinian resistance fire in central Gaza.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, the military said a combat officer from the 414th Battalion of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps and Border Protection was critically wounded in clashes in central Gaza, Quds Press reported.

The report added that the officer was immediately evacuated to a hospital and his family has been notified.

A regular soldier and a reservist were also lightly wounded in the same incident, the report said.

The Israeli military enforces strict media censorship regarding its human and material losses from attacks by Palestinian factions, citing reasons including the need to maintain settler morale. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

