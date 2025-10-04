SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Three Israeli Soldiers Injured in Operation in Central Gaza

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Israeli Soldier Evacuated (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military announced that three of its soldiers, including an officer, were wounded one of them seriously by Palestinian resistance fire in central Gaza.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, the military said a combat officer from the 414th Battalion of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps and Border Protection was critically wounded in clashes in central Gaza, Quds Press reported.

The report added that the officer was immediately evacuated to a hospital and his family has been notified.

A regular soldier and a reservist were also lightly wounded in the same incident, the report said.

Also Read: Hamas Accepts Parts of Trump’s Peace Plan, Calls for Further Negotiations

The Israeli military enforces strict media censorship regarding its human and material losses from attacks by Palestinian factions, citing reasons including the need to maintain settler morale. []

Also Read: Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

