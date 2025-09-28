Israeli Army Kills Eight More Civilians in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed eight more civilians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medical sources cited by the Palestinian state news agency Wafa.

The attack targeted two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of women and children and injuring several others.

The deadly airstrike is part of a broader military campaign that has devastated the enclave since October 2023.

According to reports, nearly 66,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. Continuous air and ground assaults have rendered much of Gaza uninhabitable, while humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate, pushing the population toward famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)