Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 20 Palestinians Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to witnesses and medical sources reported by Anadolu Agency.

In southwestern Gaza City, two Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone fired on a civilian gathering in the Tel al-Hawa area. Another airstrike struck a residential home in the al-Sabra neighborhood, leaving multiple casualties. Further west, areas near Al-Quds Open University came under heavy bombardment, though information on casualties remains unclear.

In the eastern part of Gaza City, one Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces, with the body taken to the Baptist Hospital. Elsewhere in the city, six more Palestinians lost their lives in various strikes. In the Al-Daraj neighborhood’s Al-Sidra area, an additional six people were killed.

Israeli forces also dropped evacuation leaflets over al-Wehda Street and near Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, ordering residents to move south. Overnight, drone activity intensified, with demolition blasts in the northwest and quadcopters firing into homes in multiple neighborhoods.

These developments follow Israel’s approval in August of a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City, which is home to approximately one million people.

In central Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and others wounded when Israeli fire struck a tent sheltering displaced families in the al-Sawarkeh area near the al-Nuseirat refugee camp. A child also died after a civilian car was hit in the al-Farouq neighborhood near al-Zawaida. Another person was killed in Israeli shelling in central Gaza, though specific details were unavailable.

In southern Gaza, medical officials reported the death of a Palestinian who had previously been injured in an Israeli strike.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 65,300 Palestinians—most of them women and children and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. A tight blockade has also severely restricted humanitarian aid, contributing to famine and the deaths of at least 442 Palestinians due to hunger, including 147 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)