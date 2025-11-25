Be Careful of the Trap of Deploying Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

الَّذِيْنَ يَتَرَبَّصُوْنَ بِكُمْۗ فَاِنْ كَانَ لَكُمْ فَتْحٌ مِّنَ اللّٰهِ قَالُوْٓا اَلَمْ نَكُنْ مَّعَكُمْۖ وَاِنْ كَانَ لِلْكٰفِرِيْنَ نَصِيْبٌ قَالُوْٓا اَلَمْ نَسْتَحْوِذْ عَلَيْكُمْ وَنَمْنَعْكُمْ مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِيْنَۗ فَاللّٰهُ يَحْكُمُ بَيْنَكُمْ يَوْمَ الْقِيٰمَةِۗ وَلَنْ يَّجْعَلَ اللّٰهُ لِلْكٰفِرِيْنَ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ سَبِيْلًاࣖ ۝١٤١ (النساء [٤]: ١٤١)

“(They are) those who wait and watch you. If you gain a victory from Allah, they say, ‘Were we not with you?’ But if the disbelievers gain an advantage, they say, ‘Did we not gain mastery over you and protect you from the believers?’ Allah will judge between you on the Day of Resurrection. And Allah will never allow the disbelievers a way (sabīl) over the believers.” (QS An-Nisa [4]: 141)

Textually, this verse informs us about the hypocrites during the time of the Prophet ﷺ who consistently waited for Muslims to falter.

However, it also applies more broadly to anyone who behaves opportunistically, using circumstances to pursue their own interests. The verse reminds us that Allah knows human scheming, and ultimately, all opportunists will face His just judgment.

Classical scholars such as At-Thabari, Ibn Kathir, and Al-Qurthubi explain that this verse warns against granting any pathway of control to outsiders who may dominate the Muslim community.

Al-Qurthubi interprets سَبِيْلًا as a legal principle: Muslims must not give legitimacy or authority to hostile parties that could control their affairs.

Sayyid Qutb interprets the verse as a warning against foreign powers that use narratives of peace, stability, and humanitarian intervention to reshape the Muslim world to fit their agenda.

This verse emphasizes vigilance toward any party that claims to bring peace while hiding harmful agendas.

Be Cautious of the UN International Stabilization Force (ISF)

In diplomatic language, “peace” always sounds beautiful ceasefires, humanitarian access, hope for recovery. But in global politics, not every initiative labeled peace brings true justice.

When the UN Security Council approved the International Stabilization Force (ISF) through Resolution 2803, many feared that Gaza would become a testing ground for a new model of occupation.

The ISF mandate includes stabilizing the region and overseeing Gaza’s demilitarization, neutral in wording, but dangerous in reality, especially for Palestinian resistance groups.

One major issue: ISF is tasked with disarming Palestinian fighters without any guarantee that Israel will end its aggression, occupation, or blockade.

Russia and China abstained from the vote—not a routine abstention, but a political signal that the resolution lacked balance, transparency, and inclusiveness.

Their concerns included:

1. Why disarm Palestinian fighters while Israel remains untouched?

Analysts warn that demilitarization under U.S. control could serve Israeli interests rather than genuine peace.

2. The resolution focuses on Palestinian groups but ignores Israeli violations.

Russia noted there was no accountability mechanism for Israel, despite its long record of breaking international law.

3. Hamas firmly rejected the resolution.

They stated that forced disarmament is tantamount to surrendering to U.S.-Israeli agendas. This raises concerns that ISF troops will face resistance from Gaza’s own population.

4. The resolution was drafted too hastily, leaving little room for discussion or amendments.

5. Russia and China stressed the need for local legitimacy.

A peace plan without Gaza’s participation will only generate new resistance.

Hidden US Agenda in Gaza

Leaks of US policy documents suggest that one major goal of the post-war phase is ensuring Gaza never again possesses armed groups capable of threatening Israel.

This raises concerns that international troops might enforce a new form of occupation—not with tanks, but with regulations and foreign-controlled security structures.

For any peacekeeping force to be legitimate, it must ensure:

Israel will not attack Gaza again. Humanitarian aid flows freely. Reconstruction is accelerated.

Without these guarantees, the presence of international forces loses legitimacy.

Most importantly, the people of Gaza must be central decision-makers, not mere objects of foreign policies.

Real peace does not come from imposed power but from upheld justice. Without justice, stabilization becomes only a temporary bandage for a deep wound.

True peace requires recognition of Palestinian rights, an end to aggression, and the termination of occupation. Otherwise, international troops risk becoming symbols of superficial neutrality.[]

والله أعلمُ بِالصَّوَابِ

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

