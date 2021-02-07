Thousands Demonstrate Against Israeli Crime and Police Complicity

Nazareth, MINA – On Saturday evening, thousands participated in a Qatari demonstration against crime and the complicity of the Israeli police in the city of Tamra in the 48 lands, after the death of the young man, Ahmed Hegazy, by police bullets at the beginning of last week.

The protest rally began, at the invitation of the High Follow-up Committee. From the Clock Roundabout in Tamra, towards the entrance to the city, they closed Street 70 in both directions in front of traffic, reaching the home of the Hijazi family, near the Bir al-Tira junction.

Thousands of demonstrators participated, including heads of Arab local authorities, deputies from the Joint List, and activists from various frameworks and parties active in the local arena.

Demonstrations and protests continue in the Palestinian towns and their main entrances to the 1948 territories, as the Israeli police attacked, on Friday, demonstrations in Palestinian towns against violence, crime and police collusion with criminal gangs, in addition to carrying out arrests of a number of demonstrators.

Since the beginning of 2021 in Palestinian towns, within a month, 12 victims have been killed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)