Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal

Khartoum, MINA – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have stated that they have agreed to a United States proposal for a ceasefire in Sudan, following more than two years of fighting with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The paramilitary group announced in a statement that it would accept the “humanitarian ceasefire” proposed by the US-led mediation group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“This is to address the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the protection of civilians,” the statement read.

There has been no immediate comment from the Sudanese military.

Earlier this week, US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, said that efforts were underway to reach a ceasefire and that the warring parties had “agreed in principle.”

“We have not noted any initial objections from either side. We are now focused on the minor details,” Boulos stated.

The plan is set to begin with a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, which could pave the way for a lasting political solution, including a new civilian government.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

