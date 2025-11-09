SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 17 hours ago

17 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

RSF troops. (Photo: Darfur24)

Khartoum, MINA – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have stated that they have agreed to a United States proposal for a ceasefire in Sudan, following more than two years of fighting with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The paramilitary group announced in a statement that it would accept the “humanitarian ceasefire” proposed by the US-led mediation group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“This is to address the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the protection of civilians,” the statement read.

There has been no immediate comment from the Sudanese military.

Also Read: Auckland Protesters Rally for Palestine, Urge Nationwide Boycott of Israeli Products

Earlier this week, US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, said that efforts were underway to reach a ceasefire and that the warring parties had “agreed in principle.”

“We have not noted any initial objections from either side. We are now focused on the minor details,” Boulos stated.

The plan is set to begin with a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, which could pave the way for a lasting political solution, including a new civilian government.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’

TagSudan conflict

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

UN Envoy: Sudan Ceasefire a Rare Opportunity to Protect Civilians

  • 16 hours ago
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal

  • 17 hours ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Dozens Killed in RSF Drone Strike on Sudanese Village During Funeral

  • Wednesday, 5 November 2025 - 08:21 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

RSF Accused of Detaining Thousands of Civilians in El-Fasher, Blocking Evacuations

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 13:02 WIB
International

UN Security Council Condemns Attacks by Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in El-Fasher, Sudan

  • Friday, 31 October 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

369 Youth Trained by Religious Affairs Ministry as Peer Educators to Prevent Child Marriage

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 19:30 WIB
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 20:55 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Palestine

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:10 WIB
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

UN Says Israeli Restrictions Still Obstruct Gaza Aid Despite Ceasefire Progress

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Irish Football Association Votes to Push UEFA for Israel Suspension

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Bani Suhaila Kills Palestinian Man Despite Ceasefire

  • 10 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us