Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Envoy: Sudan Ceasefire a Rare Opportunity to Protect Civilians

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

11 Views ㅤ

Sudanese Army (Mashad Alsudani)

Khartoum, MINA – Ramtane Lamamra, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Sudan, has called on all warring parties to accept the proposed humanitarian ceasefire to protect civilians in the country.

Lamamra described it as a “rare opportunity” to halt the fighting, Al Jazeera reported.

On September 12, the Quad—comprising the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—called for a three-month humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan to allow for the delivery of urgent aid to all areas as a step toward a permanent truce.

“The humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the partners offers a rare opportunity to stop the fighting, protect civilians, and alleviate the immense suffering,” Lamamra said in a post on X.

“The UN welcomes all efforts that can bring relief and hope to the people of Sudan,” he added.

The envoy urged all parties to seize this chance to change the country’s trajectory, emphasizing that it is critical to save lives and rebuild trust.

“Every day unchecked brings worse news—families fleeing in terror, atrocities that shake the conscience,” he continued.

The UN envoy stressed that a sustained pause could also open space for a credible political process and dialogue, which is the only path toward a just and lasting peace.

The government in Khartoum had previously set conditions for any political dialogue with the RSF, including the rebel group’s withdrawal from occupied cities and its exclusion from any future political role.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagSudan conflict

News Channel

About Us