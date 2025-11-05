Dozens Killed in RSF Drone Strike on Sudanese Village During Funeral

Khartoum, MINA – At least 40 people were killed in a drone strike conducted by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in central Sudan’s North Kordofan state, a local official said Monday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The humanitarian affairs commissioner in North Kordofan, who was not named, told Al Jazeera television that the strike targeted civilians in the village of Al-Luweib, located east of the provincial capital El-Obeid.

According to the state government, the attack struck a funeral tent, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties, including children and women. It described the incident as “a new crime added to the RSF’s repeated atrocities against civilians” and reported that several women, children, and elderly people were among the victims, though an exact death toll was not provided.

The state government appealed to the international community to immediately designate the RSF as a “terrorist organization,” accusing the paramilitary force of “committing ethnically and racially motivated crimes against unarmed civilians.”

The attack occurred shortly after the RSF announced its intention to launch an offensive on El-Obeid, advising residents to evacuate the city via what it described as safe corridors.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that over 38,000 people have fled North and South Kordofan since late October due to deteriorating security conditions. The RSF recently seized control of Bara city in North Kordofan as part of its ongoing conflict with the Sudanese army, though the paramilitary group denies targeting civilians.

The RSF’s capture of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, on October 26 was also accompanied by reported massacres against civilians, raising concerns that the assault could solidify a geographical partition of Sudan.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began on April 15, 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions, despite numerous regional and international mediation efforts to end the conflict.[]

