Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

Madrid, MINA – In a move aimed at escalating pressure on Israel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a series of new policies in response to the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Sánchez stated that Madrid will prohibit all ships and aircraft transporting weapons or fuel for Israel from entering Spanish airspace or docking at its ports.

In addition, the Spanish government has committed to increasing humanitarian aid. Spain will provide an extra €10 million to the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and allocate an additional €150 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza in 2026.

Madrid will also enforce an embargo on products manufactured in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Also Read: Film on Rohingya Tragedy Wins Award at Venice Film Festival

In a televised speech, Sánchez asserted that these policies are designed to “stop the genocide in Gaza, bring the perpetrators to justice, and support the Palestinian population.” He added, “What Israel is doing is not self-defense; it’s the extermination of a helpless population.”

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that these new measures would put additional pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to alleviate the suffering endured by the Palestinian people.” Sánchez also confirmed that Madrid would bar anyone directly involved in the genocide in Gaza from entering Spain.

“Spain alone cannot stop the war, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try,” Sánchez concluded.

This policy aligns with Madrid’s previously firm stance, which has included strong criticism of Israel’s military aggressions in Gaza. Spain is also among the European nations that have called for an immediate ceasefire and advocated for a two-state solution as the way out of the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict. []

Also Read: Yemeni Drone Strikes Ramon Airport in Southern Occupied Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)