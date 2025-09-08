SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 23 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

4 Views ㅤ

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Madrid, MINA – In a move aimed at escalating pressure on Israel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a series of new policies in response to the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Sánchez stated that Madrid will prohibit all ships and aircraft transporting weapons or fuel for Israel from entering Spanish airspace or docking at its ports.

In addition, the Spanish government has committed to increasing humanitarian aid. Spain will provide an extra €10 million to the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and allocate an additional €150 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza in 2026.

Madrid will also enforce an embargo on products manufactured in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Also Read: Film on Rohingya Tragedy Wins Award at Venice Film Festival

In a televised speech, Sánchez asserted that these policies are designed to “stop the genocide in Gaza, bring the perpetrators to justice, and support the Palestinian population.” He added, “What Israel is doing is not self-defense; it’s the extermination of a helpless population.”

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that these new measures would put additional pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to alleviate the suffering endured by the Palestinian people.” Sánchez also confirmed that Madrid would bar anyone directly involved in the genocide in Gaza from entering Spain.

“Spain alone cannot stop the war, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try,” Sánchez concluded.

This policy aligns with Madrid’s previously firm stance, which has included strong criticism of Israel’s military aggressions in Gaza. Spain is also among the European nations that have called for an immediate ceasefire and advocated for a two-state solution as the way out of the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict. []

Also Read: Yemeni Drone Strikes Ramon Airport in Southern Occupied Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIsraeli aggression Gaza Palestine-Spain Spain bans ships to Israel

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

  • 23 minutes ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 55,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Europe

French FM: No One Can Dictate Paris on Recognition of Palestine State

  • Wednesday, 14 May 2025 - 20:36 WIB
Europe

Spain PM Announces Commitment to Recognise Palestine Statehood

  • Thursday, 16 November 2023 - 09:01 WIB
none

Spain Announces Additional €5 Million for Palestinian Refugees

  • Wednesday, 30 December 2020 - 09:13 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Traffic was halted at Ben Gurion Airport due to missiles from Yemen. (Photo: video grab)
International

Yemeni Drone Strikes Ramon Airport in Southern Occupied Palestine

  • 5 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • Sunday, 7 September 2025 - 17:09 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Photo:Detik Com
Indonesia

Indonesian Military Denies Rumors of Brimob Arresting BAIS Member as Hoax

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Indonesia

Psychologist Urges Parents to Nurture Critical Thinking in Children

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump: US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us