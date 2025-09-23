SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Tanks Approach Central Gaza, Palestinian Doctor Urges World to Act

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)

Gaza City, MINA – Dr. Nagham Abu Hamila sent an urgent message from Gaza City on Monday, detailing the critical situation. According to her, Israeli military tanks are now near the Islamic University of Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the heart of Gaza City, with thousands of civilians still trapped there.

“This is an urgent message from Gaza. Israeli occupation tanks are now around the Islamic University of Gaza. Thousands of civilians are still trapped there. The situation is critical; people are running out of safe places, running out of protection, and running out of time,” Dr. Nagham reported in a message for the Global Sumud Flotilla, received by MINA on Tuesday.

She emphasized that while a majority of the population has been displaced, many residents, including children and the elderly, remain trapped amid the attacks.

“We have been displaced, but so many are still in danger. The world must act now. Please do not remain silent. Raise your voice, share this message, and urge an immediate halt to the violence,” she added.

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

This message comes amid the latest reports from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which noted that at least 65,174 Palestinians have been killed and 166,071 others injured since the Israeli aggression began on October 7, 2023. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, emergency services are reportedly struggling to reach victims due to repeated attacks and damaged road infrastructure and healthcare facilities. International human rights organizations believe the conditions in Gaza are now on the verge of a total humanitarian catastrophe. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rantisi and Eye Hospitals Forced Out of Service Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

TagIsraeli aggression Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Approach Central Gaza, Palestinian Doctor Urges World to Act

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Residents on Social Media: ‘This is the Last Call’

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Europe

Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 19:57 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 55,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Europe

French FM: No One Can Dictate Paris on Recognition of Palestine State

  • Wednesday, 14 May 2025 - 20:36 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo at the UN: Indonesia Ready to Deploy Peacekeeping Troops to Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:35 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Faces Floods, Extreme Weather, and Geological Disasters Amid Seasonal Transition

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Commits to Elections Within a Year after End of Gaza War

  • 21 hours ago
America

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 17:03 WIB
International

UN’s Guterres: World Must Not Bend to Israel’s Pressure on Palestinian Statehood

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 22:29 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us