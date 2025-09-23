Israeli Tanks Approach Central Gaza, Palestinian Doctor Urges World to Act

Gaza City, MINA – Dr. Nagham Abu Hamila sent an urgent message from Gaza City on Monday, detailing the critical situation. According to her, Israeli military tanks are now near the Islamic University of Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the heart of Gaza City, with thousands of civilians still trapped there.

“This is an urgent message from Gaza. Israeli occupation tanks are now around the Islamic University of Gaza. Thousands of civilians are still trapped there. The situation is critical; people are running out of safe places, running out of protection, and running out of time,” Dr. Nagham reported in a message for the Global Sumud Flotilla, received by MINA on Tuesday.

She emphasized that while a majority of the population has been displaced, many residents, including children and the elderly, remain trapped amid the attacks.

“We have been displaced, but so many are still in danger. The world must act now. Please do not remain silent. Raise your voice, share this message, and urge an immediate halt to the violence,” she added.

This message comes amid the latest reports from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which noted that at least 65,174 Palestinians have been killed and 166,071 others injured since the Israeli aggression began on October 7, 2023. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, emergency services are reportedly struggling to reach victims due to repeated attacks and damaged road infrastructure and healthcare facilities. International human rights organizations believe the conditions in Gaza are now on the verge of a total humanitarian catastrophe. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

