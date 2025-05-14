SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

French FM: No One Can Dictate Paris on Recognition of Palestine State

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 13 minutes ago

13 minutes ago

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot.(Foto: Rana/MINA)

Paris, MINA – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot declared on Tuesday that no external party can dictate France on recognizing the State of Palestine.

Speaking at a session in the National Assembly, Barrot urged the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end its brutal military aggression in Gaza and prioritize diplomacy and ceasefire negotiations instead, Anadolu Agency reported.

“No one will dictate France’s position. France will act because it believes in a lasting political solution in the region, one that ensures both Israeli and Palestinian security,” Barrot said.

He reaffirmed France’s commitment to bringing together countries willing to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state.

“The brutal force employed by Mr. Netanyahu’s government has neither led to the release of hostages nor succeeded in disarming Hamas,” he added.

“That approach must now be replaced with diplomacy and negotiations for a ceasefire, allow for humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the release of all hostages held in Hamas tunnels,” he added.

Barrot’s remarks came in response to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s intention to recognize the Palestinian state by June.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

