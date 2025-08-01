SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Slovenia Becomes First European Nation to Ban All Arms Trade with Israel

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Ljubljana, MINA – Slovenia on Thursday banned all arms trade with Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a statement, the Slovenian government announced it had adopted a decision prohibiting the export and transit of weapons or military equipment from or through the Republic of Slovenia to Israel, as well as imports from Israel into the Republic of Slovenia, Almayadeen reported.

Slovenia claims to be the first European country to enact such a comprehensive ban, noting that the move was taken unilaterally because the European Union has not yet been “able to adopt concrete measures.”

Slovenia had previously warned it would take independent action, in coordination with like-minded nations, if the European Union failed to implement substantial measures within two weeks to address the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

“They are dying under the rubble, without access to drinking water, food, or basic medical care. This is a total denial of humanitarian access and a deliberate prevention of basic conditions necessary for survival,” the Central European nation stated, describing the dire situation in Gaza.

In his address at the EU Summit on June 28 in Brussels, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob expressed growing dissatisfaction with Europe’s incoherent approach, accusing some member states of prioritizing their own internal political considerations over the protection of Palestinian rights.

On June 6, 2024, a majority of the Slovenian Parliament voted to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

