Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

Ljubljana, MINA – The Slovenian government announced on Wednesday a ban on imports of goods from illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, aiming to increase pressure on Israel to end its war on Gaza.

Slovenia, which has been vocal in its criticism of Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, recognized the State of Palestine last year as part of its efforts to help end the ongoing conflict.

“The actions of the Israeli government constitute serious and repeated violations of international humanitarian law,” the government said in an official statement. It stressed that Slovenia “cannot and must not be part of a chain that enables or overlooks” such violations, including “construction of illegal settlements, expropriations, and the forced evictions of the Palestinian population.”

The decision to ban imports from Israeli illegal settlements was described as a “clear reaction to the Israeli government’s policy, which undermines the possibilities for lasting peace and a two-state solution.”

Also Read: Netanyahu Announces Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza

While acknowledging the move as “symbolic,” Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said it was nonetheless a necessary response to the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis in Gaza.

The government also stated it is considering a ban on exports from Slovenia to illegal settlements and will decide on additional measures in the future.

Earlier in July, Slovenia became the first EU country to ban two far-right Israeli ministers from entering its territory, declaring them “persona non grata” for allegedly inciting extreme violence and committing serious human rights violations against Palestinians through “genocidal statements.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza