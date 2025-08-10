Salah Slams UEFA for Omitting Cause of Death in Farewell to Palestinian Pele

London, MINA – Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah has criticized UEFA for failing to mention that former Palestinian international footballer Suleiman al-Obaid was killed by Israeli forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Salah’s remarks came after UEFA posted a farewell message calling Al-Obaid “the ‘Palestinian Pele’” and praising his role in inspiring children, yet omitting details about his death. “Can you tell us how, where, and why he died?” Salah asked pointedly.

Al-Obaid, 41, a father of five and considered one of the brightest stars in Palestinian football history, was killed on Wednesday amid the second year of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. He had played 24 official matches for Palestine’s national team, scoring two goals.

According to Palestinian officials, more than 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s aggression began on Oct. 7, 2023. The United Nations reports that at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed since May 27 while seeking food under an Israeli- and US-backed aid distribution scheme, which critics have called a “death trap.”

The Palestinian Football Association confirmed Al-Obaid’s death, stating he was “martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.” ,[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

