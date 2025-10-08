SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) crew members assist a Palestinian resident through a devastated area in 2024. The PRCS continues to provide vital aid since Israeli Agression in 2023. (Photo: The PRCS)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has reported that 29 of its staff members have been killed while on duty in the Gaza Strip under difficult conditions since the start of the genocidal war in the territory.

In a statement marking two years of the devastating war in Gaza, the PRCS expressed its deep concern and disappointment over the international community’s failure to end the humanitarian catastrophe faced by Palestinian civilians.

The humanitarian organization asserted that the Zionist occupying forces have directly targeted their staff with disregard for their humanitarian mission or the Red Crescent emblem, which is internationally protected.

Among those killed were two paramedics who were murdered while attempting to rescue five-year-old Hind Rajab and her family in January 2025.

In another incident, eight paramedics were killed and buried under the rubble along with their ambulance in March 2025.

The PRCS added that several hospitals, medical centers, and other facilities have been forced to close after suffering severe damage from bombardment and forced evacuation orders by Israel.

According to the PRCS, the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has reached an alarming level, with the smell of death filling every corner and the wreckage of destroyed homes, schools, roads, and other civilian infrastructure dominating the landscape.

Access to humanitarian aid remains highly restricted, leaving families struggling to find shelter, food, and clean water.

The society emphasized that humanitarian and medical teams, including their volunteers and staff, continue to provide life-saving assistance under the most dangerous conditions, where international humanitarian law is constantly ignored.

The PRCS added, “Even though we face an acute crisis of fuel, medicine, and vital supplies, which hinders the provision of essential medical and humanitarian services for our people in the Gaza Strip, we continue to strive to reach those in need and those affected in the Gaza Strip.”

PRCS President Younis Al-Khatib stated: “It is time for the world to stop the killing in the Gaza Strip, end this senseless destruction, close this dark chapter in history, and replace it by ensuring that humanity, justice, and dignity are upheld in Palestine.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

