Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Psychologist Urges Parents to Nurture Critical Thinking in Children

Insan Mandiri Parenting Seminar

Bekasi, MINA – Educational psychologist Hana, M.Psi., says parents should go beyond giving instructions and instead encourage their children to think critically and understand the reasons behind their actions. She argues this approach is vital for cultivating leadership skills.

Hana shared her insights at the 2025 Parenting Seminar, “Cultivating Leadership in Your Children,” held at SMPIT-SMAIT Insan Mandiri Cibubur on Saturday.

“Don’t just say ‘just do it.’ Children need to know the reasons why something must be done,” Hana explained to hundreds of seminar participants. “This way, they learn to think critically and become conscious in making decisions.”

She introduced the “start with why” method, encouraging children to ask “why” before taking action. “When children understand the reasons, they will have stronger motivation and won’t simply obey without understanding,” she added.

Also Read: Habib Isa Al-Kaff Urges Parents to Follow Prophet’s Sunnah for Child Rearing

According to Hana, when children are encouraged to think and are involved in decision-making, they grow into confident and responsible individuals. She stressed that parents must treat children like adults during the learning process and involve them in discussions to make them feel valued.

Hana also emphasized the importance of fostering a growth mindset. “If a child tries something and doesn’t succeed, it’s not a failure,” she said. “Teach them that the process is far more important than the outcome. It’s impossible for someone to succeed in just one try.”

The psychologist also noted that independence can be cultivated through simple habits like self-care, while empathy is fostered by listening to children’s stories. “This way, they will learn to hear and understand the feelings of others,” she explained.

The seminar was part of the 2025 Independent Insan Open Day, an event the school holds to strengthen collaboration between parents and the school in developing a generation that is intelligent, character-driven, and ready to lead. []

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Cuts Allowances for Electricity, Telephone, and Transportation

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

