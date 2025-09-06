SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Habib Isa Al-Kaff Urges Parents to Follow Prophet’s Sunnah for Child Rearing

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

Habib Isa Al-Kaff

Bekasi, MINA – Preacher Habib Isa Al-Kaff is urging parents to follow the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam when raising their children, emphasizing that this approach is the key to ensuring their safety and happiness.

Speaking at the 2025 Parenting Seminar at SMPIT-SMAIT Insan Mandiri Cibubur, Bekasi, on Saturday, Habib Isa said that an education rooted in the Sunnah builds a strong foundation for developing noble character from an early age.

“If parents want their children to grow up in the love of Allah, educate them by emulating the Sunnah of the Prophet,” he said. “The Prophet Muhammad set an example through his advice to Ibn Abbas, who later grew into a great scholar.”

According to him, a Sunnah-based education fosters leadership, steadfast faith, and courage to face life’s challenges. He stressed the importance of teaching children to rely on Allah alone and to grow in love for Him.

To illustrate his point, Habib Isa referenced a hadith where the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam takes his young companion, Ibn Abbas Radhiyallahu ‘Anhuma, by the hand and offers this noble advice: “Guard Allah, and Allah will guard you.”

He explained that to “guard Allah” means fulfilling all His commands and avoiding His prohibitions. This includes ensuring that the food and drink a child consumes are halal.

“If parents want their children to grow up in love for Allah, ensure they are not given haram food,” he emphasized. “Halal food is the foundation of blessings in the family.”

Habib Isa also highlighted the importance of teaching children to have big dreams and to seek God’s approval, not human attention.

“Teach children that if they want help, they should ask only God,” he said. “This way, they will grow confident in any social situation because they know they can turn to God alone.”

He concluded by sharing the Prophet’s principle of monotheism, which strengthens a leader’s spirit: “If all humanity gathers to help you, they will not be able to do so unless God wills. Conversely, if they want to harm you, it will not happen except with God’s permission.” []

