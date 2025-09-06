SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cultivating Future Leaders, Insan Mandiri Holds Parenting Seminar

Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

SMPIT-SMAIT Insan Mandiri Cibubur held a 2025 Parenting Seminar with the theme "Cultivating Leadership Spirit in Children" on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Jatisampurna, Bekasi City, West Java.

Bekasi, MINA – On Saturday, September 6, SMPIT-SMAIT Insan Mandiri Cibubur hosted the 2025 Parenting Seminar, themed “Cultivating a Leader’s Spirit in Your Child.” The event was held at the school’s campus on Jl. Masjid Silaturahim No. 76, Jatisampurna, Bekasi.

The seminar featured two main speakers: the head of SMAIT Insan Mandiri, Manarul Ikhsan, S.S., M.Pd. Gr, and Hana, M.Psi., an educational psychologist with over 10 years of experience.

Manarul Ikhsan explained that the seminar’s goal was to help parents understand how to raise children to have leadership qualities from a young age. “Our children are the future leaders,” he said. “Our job as parents is to guide them so they grow up with strong character and noble morals.”

The first 50 participants to register for the event received exclusive merchandise.

The seminar was part of the school’s regular Open Day series, which aims to strengthen the role of family education in developing a high-quality generation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

