Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto declared on Monday that he will not retreat even a step in facing rioters behind the violent unrest that has spread across Jakarta and several provinces over the past week, Jakarta Globe reported.

While reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting the right to peaceful protest, he condemned the chaos as an attack on national stability and development.

Speaking after visiting victims at Bhayangkara Police Hospital in East Jakarta, Prabowo stressed that the violence was instigated by rioters, not legitimate demonstrators.

“Their intention is to cause chaos, disrupt lives, and sabotage development efforts to eradicate poverty,” he said.

The president cited the discovery of a truck filled with incendiary tools as evidence of premeditated violence. So far, 43 individuals have been treated at the hospital, including 14 police officers and three civilians still receiving care.

Prabowo ordered extraordinary promotions for injured officers and harshly criticized the vandalism of the House of Representatives, calling it “an assault on democracy.”

“By God, I will not retreat even a step. I believe the people are with me,” Prabowo declared.

The government maintains that protests are permitted if peaceful, registered with authorities, and concluded by 6 p.m. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)