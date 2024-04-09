Palestinians Recover over 409 Bodies from Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian civil defense teams have recovered the bodies of 409 people since Israeli troop withdrawal from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The Israeli army withdrew from Al-Shifa Hospital on April 1 following a two-week raid and from Khan Younis on April 7, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency said that efforts were still ongoing to retrieve more bodies from both areas.

It appealed to the international community to provide specialized equipment and vehicles to help in the search for victims under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. More than 33,200 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 76,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 186th day, has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)