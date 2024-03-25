Hamas Condemns International Community’s Silence on Israeli Atrocities at Al-Shifa Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Hamas, Palestinian resistance movement strongly condemns the silence of the international community towards the genocide and humanitarian disaster that occurred at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and in the surrounding area at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement on Sunday. Hamas accused the Israeli army of committing “heinous war crimes” in Al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area, including executions, harassment, arson attacks on residents’ homes, and encircling civilians inside. hospitals and houses, and evicting them. Many residents were amidst gunfire and bombings. The Palestinian Information Center reported.

Hamas said that the Israeli army’s “Nazi practices” at Al-Shifa Hospital and its surroundings received no reaction from the international community, the UN and its institutions.

Hamas urges the Arab and Muslim community, the world’s free community and the Palestinian community in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Palestine occupied in 1948 to immediately take action to put pressure on the interests of the Israeli occupation and its supporters.

For seven consecutive days, Israeli forces continued to commit horrific atrocities at Al-Shifa Hospital and its surroundings.

Media reports say the Israeli army has executed more than 200 civilians, kidnapped more than 800 others, and has surrounded hundreds of residents inside the hospital and nearby homes since the Israeli army began a new operation against the hospital several days ago.

In a related context, Human Rights Monitor Euro-Med accused the Israeli army of continuing to use “Palestinian civilians as human shields in its military operations inside the Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings in Gaza City.”

Euro-Med said it “documented several consistent testimonies regarding the Israeli army deliberately using Palestinian civilians as human shields against their will, and forcing them into dangerous situations to secure and protect its troops and military attacks inside the Shifa Medical Complex, adding that “this has been going on since early Monday morning.”

Testimony revealed that Israeli forces used civilians, including patients and refugees inside the Shifa Medical Complex, as human shields, exploiting them to protect their military attacks inside the hospital, forming a barrier behind their troops and military vehicles, or sending them inside. threats to residential homes and buildings around the medical complex to evacuate before the Israeli army attacked, arrested several residents, then destroyed the buildings.

“In addition, several families living near the Shifa Medical Complex reported Israeli forces using young men, captured from inside the compound, to enter their homes and demand immediate evacuation to the central and southern Gaza Strip,” according to Euro-Med.

“A woman from the “Arafat” family told the Euro-Med Monitor team they were surprised by the entry of a man in his late thirties, with no clothes except his underwear. He told them the Israeli army sent him to order an immediate evacuation within 30 minutes, and threatened to bomb their homes. After evacuating, according to orders, they witnessed several other Palestinian youths experiencing similar conditions, when soldiers forced them to enter other neighbors’ houses to give a warning.”

Last week, Israeli soldiers raided Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City amid heavy gunfire and passing drones, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, and hundreds of others detained. In addition, dozens of residential houses around the health facility were destroyed and burned after being raided.

Euro-Med has expressed its deep concern about the current situation at the Shifa Medical Complex and the risks faced by civilians, including patients, health workers, as well as refugees inside, who are protected by international humanitarian law. Medical facilities and civilians must be protected and attacks against them must stop immediately.

Euro-Med calls on the international community to assume its responsibility and immediately work to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)