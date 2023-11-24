Israel Arrests Director of Al-Syifa Hospital and Several Doctors

Jakarta, MINA – Khalid Abu Samra, Head of the Al-Syifa Hospital Department, said that Israeli troops arrested the Director of Al-Syifa Hospital in Gaza City and several other senior doctors on Thursday.

“Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors,” said Abu Samra, Al Arabiya reported.

Previously, Israeli troops had raided Al-Syifa Hospital. Israel has long accused Hamas of having a command center under the Al-Syifa Hospital building and the US says its intelligence substantiates that accusation. However, Hamas denied this.

According to reports, the Israeli military claims its troops managed to find an underground tunnel under the Al-Syifa Hospital complex in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said the underground tunnel stretches 55 meters under the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)