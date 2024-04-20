Palestinian Martyrs in Gaza Surpasses 34,000 amid ongoing Israeli Offensive

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian martyrs from Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October has reached 34,012 people, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said at least 76,833 other people have also been injured in the onslaught, now in its 7th month.

“At least 42 people were killed and 63 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while over 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)