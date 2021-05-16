Select Language

Israel Continues to Attack Gaza, Palestine Never Give up

Photo: Quds News

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks in the Gaza Strip will continue.

“Israel’s operation in Gaza will continue as long as it is necessary to achieve its objectives,” he said as quoted by Al Jazeera on Sunday.

The bombing of Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip has entered its seventh day. On this day at least four Palestinians were martyred, dozens were injured and two residential buildings were destroyed.

A total of 149 Palestinians were martyred, including 41 children and more than 950 others were injured.

Meanwhile, Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyah, said the resistance movement in Gaza would not give up.

At least 10 people in Israel were also killed by the resistance’s counter-rocket attack. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

