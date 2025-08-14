SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Norway Pledges to Arrest Netanyahu if He Enters the Country

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

11 Views

Photo: PIC

Oslo, MINA – Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kravik stated that Norway will enforce the warrant and arrest Netanyahu should he set foot in the country, the Middle East Monitor reported.

He reiterated that, as a member of the ICC, Norway is legally bound to cooperate with the court’s decisions, underscoring Oslo’s commitment to international law. This stance reflects a broader support for the ICC’s mandate to hold those accused of international crimes accountable.

The arrest warrant was issued in November 2024 by the ICC for crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

Israeli aggression in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 61,700 people, the majority of whom are children and women. 

In addition to the ICC, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal assault on the enclave. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

TagArrest warrant Benjamin Netanyahu Norway

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Norway Pledges to Arrest Netanyahu if He Enters the Country

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Pilots Protest Gaza Reoccupation Plan, Citing Hostage Safety Concerns

  • 8 hours ago
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • 16 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Bestial Nature of Netanyahu

  • Wednesday, 13 August 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Dawn Attacks Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

  • Wednesday, 13 August 2025 - 18:53 WIB
Load More
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
International

Israel Intercepts Houthi Hypersonic Missile Targeting Ben Gurion Airport

  • 11 hours ago
BMKG has detected 28 hotspots, indicating forest and plantation fires, in four provinces located on Sumatra Island o
Indonesia

Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Palestine

Norway Wealth Fund Divests from 11 Israeli Companies

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 12:21 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Urges Everyone to Continue Speaking Out for Palestine

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:27 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us