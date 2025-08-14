Norway Pledges to Arrest Netanyahu if He Enters the Country

Oslo, MINA – Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kravik stated that Norway will enforce the warrant and arrest Netanyahu should he set foot in the country, the Middle East Monitor reported.

He reiterated that, as a member of the ICC, Norway is legally bound to cooperate with the court’s decisions, underscoring Oslo’s commitment to international law. This stance reflects a broader support for the ICC’s mandate to hold those accused of international crimes accountable.

The arrest warrant was issued in November 2024 by the ICC for crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli aggression in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 61,700 people, the majority of whom are children and women.

In addition to the ICC, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal assault on the enclave. [Shibgho]

