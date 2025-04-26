Norway Officially Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Palestine

Oslo, MINA – Norway has officially established diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine, marking a significant political move by the European country amid the ongoing Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The announcement coincided with the presentation of credentials by Marie Sedin, Palestine’s newly appointed ambassador to Norway, during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Oslo, where she formally submitted her letter of credence to King Harald V, Quds Press reported on Friday.

The establishment of formal diplomatic relations grants Palestine full diplomatic representation in Oslo, signalling Norway’s commitment to supporting Palestinian statehood.

Norway joins 12 other European countries in officially recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state. Globally, 148 out of the 193 United Nations member states have extended similar recognition.

Norwegian authorities have consistently affirmed the Palestinian people’s right to independence and self-determination. Oslo continues to advocate for a two-state solution, emphasizing the right of both Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace within internationally recognized borders.[]

