Finland’s Main Opposition Urges Government to Recognize Palestine

Helsinki, MINA – Finland’s main opposition party has urged the government to take a stronger stance on the war in Gaza, calling for the formal recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a clearer foreign policy, Anadolu reported on Saturday.

“Every country, including Finland, must be ready to do everything in their power to help end the suffering and bloodshed in the Middle East,” said Antti Lindtman, leader of the Social Democratic Party, in an interview with public broadcaster YLE.

Under Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Finland is expected to sign a joint declaration on Palestine led by France and Saudi Arabia at the United Nations meetings in New York later this month.

The government, however, remains split on the matter, with the Finns Party and the Christian Democrats voicing opposition to joining the initiative.

Lindtman welcomed Finland’s potential participation in the declaration, calling it a “positive step” toward recognition, but stressed that recognition must be decided independently by each country. “It is not good for Finland to send mixed signals on such a crucial issue, especially when people in Gaza are suffering right now,” he said, adding that a consistent foreign policy would serve Finland’s national interest.

President Alexander Stubb has previously stated he would support Palestinian recognition if the government proposed it. Lindtman warned that the Social Democrats will file an interpellation if the government fails to act.

France and several Western nations, including Belgium, the UK, Canada, and Australia, are preparing to recognize Palestinian statehood, a move expected to be discussed at the UN General Assembly from Sept. 8–23.

Meanwhile, The Israeli genocide in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with more than 64,300 Palestinians killed and the besieged enclave left in ruins, now facing famine.[]

