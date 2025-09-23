SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu’s Cabinet Fractures Amidst Western Recognition of Palestine

Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s Channel 12 reports that internal rifts within the Israeli government are deepening after key ministers were excluded from sensitive discussions on how to respond to recent moves by Western countries to recognize the State of Palestine.

According to unnamed political sources cited by the channel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an unscheduled emergency meeting earlier in the day to discuss potential responses. Notably, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir and Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich were not invited to participate. This was reported by MEMO on Tuesday.

A source close to Ben Gvir accused Netanyahu of attempting to soften the demands for Israel to officially impose sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

Ben Gvir and his allies are reportedly pushing for a harder line, including accelerating measures to establish full Israeli control over the West Bank and ending the role of the Palestinian Authority.

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

In contrast, Netanyahu is said to want a more balanced response that would preserve the unity of his political coalition and avoid further tension both at home and abroad.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu reportedly emphasized during the meeting the importance of full coordination with the administration of US President Donald Trump in formulating a response to the recognition of the Palestinian state. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Tanks Approach Central Gaza, Palestinian Doctor Urges World to Act

