Nearly 1.5 Million Afghans Forced to Return from Neighboring Countries

Kabul, MINA – The World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Thursday that nearly 1.5 million Afghans have been forced to return from Pakistan and Iran to Afghanistan so far this year.

According to Ariana News on Thursday, WFP said it has provided emergency food assistance to more than 300,000 returnees at border points, with vital support from donors including the United Kingdom, France, and the European Union.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban, who had just completed his fourth visit to Afghanistan, highlighted the scale of the returns, noting that on July 4 alone, more than 50,000 people crossed into Afghanistan from Iran the highest single-day figure recorded in 2025.

He warned that this mass influx has placed a severe strain on already fragile communities, where more than half the population depends on humanitarian assistance.

In response to the wave of returns, UNICEF urged Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to adopt a safe, dignified, voluntary, and gradual approach to managing the process.

The agency stressed the importance of regional dialogue to minimize the impact on host communities.

UNICEF also called on donor countries to increase funding for humanitarian programs supporting returnees, with a focus on women and children. [Nia]

