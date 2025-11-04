Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

New York, MINA – New York City is on the verge of electing its next mayor, with Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani leading a competitive field of candidates vying to lead America’s largest metropolis, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Board of Elections in the City of New York, more than 735,000 early ballots have already been cast, a new record for the city reflecting the high interest in the historic election.

If Mamdani wins, he would make history as New York’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, as well as its first openly democratic socialist leader. His campaign has focused on making the city more affordable, advocating for rent freezes in rent-stabilized apartments, free universal child care, free bus services, and the creation of city-run grocery stores to lower food costs.

Mamdani says these programs would be funded by raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5%, matching New Jersey’s rate and imposing a 2% income tax on individuals earning over $1 million annually.

Also Read: International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

His main rivals are former Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, a right-wing activist and radio host. Cuomo has attempted to position himself as an experienced hand after decades in public office, but he continues to face public backlash over allegations of sexual misconduct during his governorship.

In a surprising turn, President Donald Trump has endorsed Cuomo, labeling Mamdani a “communist” and warning that he would withhold federal funding from New York if Mamdani were to win.

Despite the political drama, polls indicate a strong lead for Mamdani. A Real Clear Politics average shows him ahead by 14.3 percentage points, with 46.1% support compared to Cuomo’s 31.8% and Sliwa’s 16.3%.

While some surveys, such as Atlas Intel, show a narrower margin of just five points, others like The Hill/Emerson College poll give Mamdani a commanding 50% share, double that of Cuomo.

Also Read: Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

Polling stations across the city open at 6 a.m. Eastern Time (1100 GMT) on Tuesday and close at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT Wednesday). Voters in line by closing time will still be allowed to cast their ballots.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: IOM: Nearly 1,000 Sudanese Flee Darfur in a Single Day