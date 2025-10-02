SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jama’ah Muslimin Rejects Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It Biased and Dangerous

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has officially rejected the Gaza Peace Plan proposed by US President Donald Trump on September 29, 2025, saying it only serves American and Israeli interests while disregarding the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

In a written statement signed by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Jama’ah Muslimin stressed that Trump’s 20-point plan is one-sided and fails to guarantee real security and independence for Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

“The proposal is full of unilateral interests and, if accepted, would only legalize the long-standing occupation and genocide,” Imaam Yakhsyallah said.

Jama’ah Muslimin urged Muslims worldwide and leaders of Muslim-majority countries to unite in defending Palestinian independence and reject any compromise that does not serve justice.

“Any agreement must be based on justice, equality, and balance. The United States has always sided with Israel, vetoing every UN resolution against it and continuing to finance war crimes against the Palestinian people,” he emphasized.

The statement also cited verses from the Qur’an (Surah Al-Ma’idah: 51 and Al-Mumtahanah: 1) as a religious foundation for resisting alliances with those hostile to Muslims.

Appeal to the Global Community

Beyond the Muslim world, Jama’ah Muslimin called on all nations that uphold justice and humanity to reject Trump’s plan, describing Israel’s crimes in Gaza as exceeding all limits and demanding firm and honest action, not ambiguous diplomacy.

“This struggle requires consistency, honesty, and decisiveness in condemning genocide and defending Palestinians who are continually oppressed,” he continued.

The group demanded that all Palestinian lands be restored to their rightful people, rejecting any Western intervention, including from figures such as Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who they accused of prolonging Palestinian suffering.

Jama’ah Muslimin concluded the declaration with a prayer, asking Allah to aid the oppressed and thwart all malicious schemes against Islam and Palestine.

“May Allah help His oppressed servants in Palestine and across the world, and foil every evil plot, for He is the best of plotters. Ameen,” the statement ended. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

