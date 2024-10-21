Israeli Occupation Army Faces Shortage of Ammunition

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army is facing a new serious challenge as it is experiencing a serious shortage of ammunition needed to continue the aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The military correspondent for the Hebrew Maariv newspaper, Avi Ashkenazi, said that in addition to this, as the academic year at Israel’s universities begins at the end of the month, the occupation army also fears that many reserve soldiers will refuse to fight, choosing to instead return to their studies.

Ashkenazi said the army’s dilemma is exacerbated with fighting on seven fronts and manoeuvring on land on two fronts, in addition to the extended period of the war, Middle East Monitor reports.

According to Ashkenazi a large number of reserve soldiers have postponed their academic studies during the past year to fight; but have told their commanders that they are not prepared to lose another academic year because they fear their academic efforts over the past years will be wasted.

It will be difficult, the correspondent explained, to force the soldiers to continue their army service. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)