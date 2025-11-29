Israeli Occupation Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians in Raids Across West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out widespread raids across multiple West Bank districts overnight and at dawn Saturday, kidnapping dozens of Palestinian citizens, including children and women.

Local sources reported that IOF soldiers abducted a resident of Zeita Jamma’in village in Nablus as he was traveling near Salfit.

In Jenin, Israeli forces kidnapped a young man from al-Yamun town as well as two brothers from Silat al-Harithiya following raid operations in the area.

In Qalqilya, IOF troops stormed neighborhoods, assaulted and detained entire families inside their homes, and kidnapped several citizens, including three children. The forces also seized two additional citizens, one of them a woman from Baqat al-Hatab village, northeast of the city.

Meanwhile, in Tubas, nearly 100 Palestinians were reportedly taken prisoner during extensive IOF raids targeting homes in Tamun town. Several families were forced to evacuate their houses before soldiers ransacked them.

The large-scale arrests come amid an escalation of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank, where daily arrest campaigns have intensified in recent weeks.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

