Israeli Forces Injure 83 Palestinians at Jabal Sabih

West Bank, MINA – At least 83 Palestinians were injured on Friday by the Israeli occupation army during clashes at Jabal Sabih mount, near the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

Israeli soldiers fired live gunfire, rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at the protesters, injuring eight of them with live shots and 10 others by rubber-coated rounds, Wafa reported.

Another ten protesters also sustained injuries after falling on the ground while being chased by soldiers. Meantime, some 55 protesters sustained suffocation from teargas inhalation.

For two months now, Palestinians from Beita and neighbouring villages have been holding almost daily protests against Israel’s construction of an illegal settlement outpost, Evaytar, on Jabal Sabih mount which is adjacent to the village.

Several Palestinian protesters have been killed and dozens wounded by Israeli occupation forces supporting the illegal settlers during the recent few weeks.

Last week, Israeli settlers vacated the illegal outpost under an agreement with the Israeli government that will allow for the outpost to remain intact and under permanent supervision of the Israeli occupation army, despite its unauthorized construction.

Before leaving, the dozens of Zionist families who had settled there erected a 13-meter-high iron Star of David facing the nearby Palestinian village of Beita with the phrase “We will return” inscribed next to it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)