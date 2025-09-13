SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Demolishes Another Residential Tower in Gaza City

sajadi Editor : Widi - Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 23:54 WIB

Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 23:54 WIB

11 Views

Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army demolished another residential tower in Gaza City on Saturday, forcibly displacing hundreds of Palestinian civilians, according to witnesses.

Fighter jets bombed Burj Al-Nour in the Tel Hawa neighborhood, flattening the building just minutes after residents were ordered to evacuate. The attack left hundreds homeless and caused severe damage to dozens of nearby tents housing displaced families.

The Israeli military has systematically targeted high-rise buildings across Gaza City in recent days, claiming they are linked to Hamas infrastructure. Residents were instructed to move south to the so-called “safe humanitarian zone” in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis. However, that area has been hit more than 100 times by Israeli strikes, killing hundreds of civilians.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike on Burj Al-Nour via social media platform X, vowing more attacks. “Hurricane continues to strike Gaza,” he said.

Separately, Israeli warplanes targeted the public prosecution building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood. The compound is surrounded by UNRWA schools that shelter thousands of displaced Palestinians. Casualty figures were not immediately available.

The latest assault is part of “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” a ground operation launched on Sept. 3 aimed at occupying all of Gaza City. The offensive has sparked criticism within Israel, with opponents warning it could endanger soldiers and captives still held in Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians. The enclave remains devastated and on the brink of famine. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military aggression. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

