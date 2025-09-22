SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Slams Western Recognition of Palestine, Push for West Bank Annexation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

11 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel expressed outrage on Sunday after the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia officially recognized the State of Palestine that a move widely viewed as a renewed international effort to revive the two-state solution.

The decision drew immediate backlash from top Israeli leaders, many of whom called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank as a retaliatory measure.

In a video message, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond upon his return from the United States. “A Palestinian state will not be established,” he declared, noting that he had long prevented it by expanding settlements in the West Bank and pledged to continue those efforts.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the recognitions, labeling them “nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas.”

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged immediate action, calling for full annexation of the West Bank and the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority. On X, he announced plans to submit a formal proposal at the next cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed the demand, urging Netanyahu to seize the moment. “Mr. Prime Minister, this is the time, and it is in your hands,” he stated.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar dismissed the recognition as “a meaningless declaration reeking of antisemitism and hatred of Israel,” and called for the extension of Israeli sovereignty over the entire West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Voices from the opposition also weighed in, though with sharp criticism of the current government. Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats Party and a former deputy army chief, called the recognition “a severe political failure of Netanyahu and Smotrich,” blaming their policies of occupation and annexation for undermining Israel’s international standing and national security.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid described the development as “a diplomatic disaster,” saying the Netanyahu government had triggered “the most severe diplomatic crisis” in recent memory.

The recognitions came as part of a growing international trend. Several countries, including France, Belgium, and Portugal, are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state during the current UN General Assembly session. UN investigators have recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Currently, around three-quarters of UN member states recognize Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway having formalized recognition in 2024. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

