SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Islamic Jihad Agrees to Release Yehud in Exchange for 30 Prisoners

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Islamic jihad condole to Jamaah Muslimin (Hizbullah) (Photo: displacedpalestinians)

Gaza, MINA – Islamic Jihad deputy secretary-general Mohammed al-Hindi confirmed that a deal to release Israeli prisoner Arbel Yehud is close, with negotiations nearly complete, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Mohammed al-Hindi, deputy secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad movement, said that an agreement on the release of Israeli prisoner Arbel Yehud is close.

Israeli media reported that the release is scheduled for next Friday. In an interview with Al-Jazeera on Sunday, al-Hindi confirmed the movement’s acceptance of releasing Yehud by next Saturday in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

He stressed that the agreement was designed to “remove the pretext of occupation” and facilitate the mediation process.

Also Read: Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

He also criticized Israel for trying to hinder the ceasefire by not allowing the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza via Rashid Street.

Al-Hindi accused Israel of fabricating the issue surrounding Yehud’s detention in an attempt to thwart the agreement. “The mediators are aware of this,” he said.

The Islamic Jihad official indicated that the movement had agreed to release the prisoner in order to advance the process and eliminate any pretext that Israel might use to hinder progress.

The agreement stipulates that the Palestinian resistance in Gaza will release Yehud in exchange for the return of Gazans displaced from the south to the northern Gaza Strip via the Rashid Street axis.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Intensify Attacks in Jenin Kill 12, Including 2-Year-Old

The deal is part of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel. Israeli media, including Maariv and Israel Hayom, have reported that Yehud will be released next Friday.

Unofficial sources also stated that displaced Gazans may be allowed to return to northern Gaza in the coming hours.

However, other Israeli media outlets have clarified that although negotiations have made significant progress, no final agreement has been reached on Yehud’s release.

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Israeli officials as expressing optimism that the dispute over Yehud’s release would be resolved soon. Under the ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces were required to withdraw from Rashid Street by Saturday, the seventh day since the agreement came into effect, to allow Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Palestinians Waiting to Return Homes in Gaza

However, Israeli forces did not withdraw, citing the unresolved issue of Yehud’s release. The Israeli government has indicated that the prisoner may be included in the next group of releases scheduled for Saturday. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump’s Proposal Contradicts with Free Will of Palestinian People: Hamas

TagArbel Yehud Islamic Jihad

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Islamic Jihad Agrees to Release Yehud in Exchange for 30 Prisoners

  • 6 hours ago
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Launch Rockets towards Ashkelon

  • Saturday, 14 December 2024 - 12:46 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Islamic Jihad Denies Israeli Claims after Deadly Attack at Gaza School

  • Monday, 12 August 2024 - 07:17 WIB
Palestine

Islamic Jihad Condemns Normalization Talks with Israel

  • Saturday, 7 October 2023 - 13:55 WIB
Palestine

Islamic Jihad: Israel Failed to Achieve Its Goals In Jenin

  • Friday, 7 July 2023 - 11:16 WIB
Palestine

Islamic Jihad Bombs Israeli Cities

  • Saturday, 13 May 2023 - 08:28 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:28 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us