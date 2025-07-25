Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has reiterated its commitment to ceasefire negotiations and expressed surprise at recent remarks made by US envoy Steve Witkoff, which accused the group of lacking seriousness in the diplomatic process.

In a statement released Friday as cited by Palestine Information Center, Hamas emphasized its continued engagement in negotiations, describing its approach as responsible and flexible. The group noted that it had submitted its response to the mediators after thorough consultations with Palestinian factions and regional allies.

“The Movement has acted with a sense of national responsibility and flexibility throughout the negotiations,” the statement read, adding that Hamas had responded positively to comments and proposals from mediators including Egypt, Qatar, and the US. It further noted that the mediators had expressed satisfaction with Hamas’ constructive stance, which could pave the way to a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

US envoy Steve Witkoff, in contrast, claimed on Thursday that Hamas’ latest response indicated a lack of willingness to reach a truce. He announced that the US would “seek alternative options” and that the American negotiating team would return from Doha to Washington for consultations.

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff stated on the social media platform X.

The Islamic Jihad Movement rejected Witkoff’s assertion, saying the response jointly submitted by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions was welcomed by mediators. The group accused Witkoff of echoing Israel’s agenda and undermining peace efforts.

“US envoy Steve Witkoff’s remarks have reflected the Israeli occupation government’s position and revealed premeditated intents to perpetuate the aggression and undermine the mediators’ efforts,” the Islamic Jihad said in its own Friday statement.

The group affirmed its full support for the mediation process, aiming to end Israeli aggression and relieve the suffering of the Palestinian people. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)