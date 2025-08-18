Al-Quds Brigade Vows to Fight Until the Last Breath

Gaza, MINA – The fighters of the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, have pledged to remain steadfast on the battlefield and continue their struggle until the last moment to liberate their land and people from Zionist occupation.

A video broadcast by the Al-Quds Brigade on Sunday night via its Telegram channel showed several of its fighters at one of the combat points in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Quds Press.

The release of the video coincided with the approval by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir of a plan endorsed by the Israeli cabinet to occupy Gaza City and separate it from the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigade fighters emphasized that their goal is to “liberate all of Palestine from the criminal Nazi occupation.”

Also Read: Houthis Target Israel’s Lod Airport with Palestine 2 Missile

“God willing, we will fight until the last bullet in our weapons. God willing, we will stand firm. We will hold out until Allah grants us victory or martyrdom,” they declared.

The Al-Quds Brigade concluded the video with footage documenting mortar fire by its fighters against advancing Zionist forces and vehicles east of Gaza City. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War