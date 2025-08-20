SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip continued their military operations against Israeli forces, while Egyptian officials rejected Israeli media reports of a proposed disarmament plan for Hamas.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad announced that its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a pre-planted explosive device in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Another vehicle was also destroyed in the Al-Masalaba area, where fighters observed the evacuation of Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing.confirmed that their fighters destroyed an Israeli D9 bulldozer in the Al-Munasara field, also in the Zeitoun neighborhood. In separate operations, the Al-Quds Brigades released footage of its fighters launching rockets at the Be’eri and Shwaqida settlements inside the Gaza envelope.

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades released footage of shelling Israeli troop and vehicle concentrations east of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis with a 107-model rocket. The Al-Aqsa Brigades also took part in the fighting, targeting Israeli positions near Mount Al-Sawrani, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, with 60-caliber mortar shells.

Also Read: Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini 

In a parallel development, Egyptian sources denied reports circulated in Israeli media that Egypt had proposed a plan for Hamas to hand over its weapons. The sources told Al-Qahera Al-Akhbariya that the accepted initiative, backed by Hamas and Qatar, involves a 60-day ceasefire guaranteed by the United States and sponsored by President Donald Trump.

According to the sources, permanent ceasefire negotiations would start on the first day of the truce. They added that Israel, despite receiving the proposal 24 hours earlier, has yet to respond. The officials stressed that the release of captives can only be achieved through negotiations under the framework of the proposal.

Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that the new ceasefire proposal, accepted by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions, closely resembles an earlier plan introduced by US envoy Steve Witkoff. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

Tagal aqsa brigades Al-Masalaba Al-Munasara Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades Al-Qassam Brigades Al-Quds Brigades al-Tuffah Be’eri ceasefire negotiations disarmament proposal Donald Trump egypt Hamas Islamic Jihad Israeli military. Khan Yunis Palestinian resistance Qatar Shwaqida US envoy Steve Witkoff Zaytoun

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Israel’s E1 Settlement Plan Is a War Crime of Forced Displacement

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas Accepts Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 06:06 WIB
International

Egypt Rejects “Greater Israel” Vision as Foreign Minister Visits Gaza Border

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:22 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us