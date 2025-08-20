Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip continued their military operations against Israeli forces, while Egyptian officials rejected Israeli media reports of a proposed disarmament plan for Hamas.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad announced that its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a pre-planted explosive device in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Another vehicle was also destroyed in the Al-Masalaba area, where fighters observed the evacuation of Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing.confirmed that their fighters destroyed an Israeli D9 bulldozer in the Al-Munasara field, also in the Zeitoun neighborhood. In separate operations, the Al-Quds Brigades released footage of its fighters launching rockets at the Be’eri and Shwaqida settlements inside the Gaza envelope.

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades released footage of shelling Israeli troop and vehicle concentrations east of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis with a 107-model rocket. The Al-Aqsa Brigades also took part in the fighting, targeting Israeli positions near Mount Al-Sawrani, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, with 60-caliber mortar shells.

In a parallel development, Egyptian sources denied reports circulated in Israeli media that Egypt had proposed a plan for Hamas to hand over its weapons. The sources told Al-Qahera Al-Akhbariya that the accepted initiative, backed by Hamas and Qatar, involves a 60-day ceasefire guaranteed by the United States and sponsored by President Donald Trump.

According to the sources, permanent ceasefire negotiations would start on the first day of the truce. They added that Israel, despite receiving the proposal 24 hours earlier, has yet to respond. The officials stressed that the release of captives can only be achieved through negotiations under the framework of the proposal.

Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that the new ceasefire proposal, accepted by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions, closely resembles an earlier plan introduced by US envoy Steve Witkoff. []

