Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Four Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were injured on Saturday evening following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian car in central Gaza, despite the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from Al-Awda Hospital, the facility received four injured individuals after the strike hit a vehicle near Al-Ahli Club in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed the attack, claiming it targeted a member of the Islamic Jihad group. The strike occurred within the “yellow line”, areas from which Israeli forces had withdrawn as part of the ceasefire arrangement.

Gaza’s government media office reported that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, based on US President Donald Trump’s plan, Israeli forces have killed 97 Palestinians and injured many others. The plan’s first phase involves the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as Gaza’s reconstruction and the creation of a new governing body excluding Hamas.

Also Read: UNRWA Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Winter Nears

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing genocidal war has killed more than 68,500 people and injured over 170,300, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen, Destroys Boats Off Gaza Coast

Tagairstrike Al-Awda Hospital ceasefire Gaza health ministry Gaza Reconstruction hostages Islamic Jihad Israel Nuseirat refugee camp Palestinian prisoners Trump plan

