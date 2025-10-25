Israeli Airstrikes Kill Four Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were injured on Saturday evening following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian car in central Gaza, despite the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from Al-Awda Hospital, the facility received four injured individuals after the strike hit a vehicle near Al-Ahli Club in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed the attack, claiming it targeted a member of the Islamic Jihad group. The strike occurred within the “yellow line”, areas from which Israeli forces had withdrawn as part of the ceasefire arrangement.

Gaza’s government media office reported that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, based on US President Donald Trump’s plan, Israeli forces have killed 97 Palestinians and injured many others. The plan’s first phase involves the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as Gaza’s reconstruction and the creation of a new governing body excluding Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing genocidal war has killed more than 68,500 people and injured over 170,300, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.[]

